Evading a nuclear encounter

Dr Muhammad Khan

Ever since General Bipin Rawat took over the command of Indian Army on December 31, 2016, he has been issuing adolescent and unrealistic statements about Pakistan and other neighbouring countries. Very recently, General Rawat bluffed in a statement that, Indian Army is ready to cross over the border to carry out any operation inside Pakistan. “If we will have to really confront the Pakistanis, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff.” This statement has been quoted by the Indian daily, ‘Hindustan Times’ on January 13, 2018. While responding to this juvenile statement, Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said in his tweet: “Very irresponsible statement by Indian Army Chief, not befitting his office. Amounts to invitation for nuclear encounter. If that is what they desire, they are welcome to test our resolve. The general’s doubt would swiftly be removed, Insha Allah.” In September 2016, after the fake attack on Uri Military Camp, the former Indian Army Chief had a similar drama of launching surgical strikes inside AJK, which later proved false and fictional.

This very surprising that, Indian political leadership as well as Indian Military commanders try to appease their people through phony statements and indeed, try to mislead their masses, a Pakistani phobia, they all have. The Foreign Office said, “Pakistan has demonstrated deterrence capability. These are not issues to be taken lightly. There must not be any misadventure based on miscalculation. Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself.” These two statements have been substantiated by the spokesperson of ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor, who said, “We are a professional army, responsible nuclear state and resilient nation. India must not remain in illusion.”

Pakistan is a peaceful country and its nuclear programme is a deterrence programme. In the context of a war between Pakistan and India, the post 1998 scenario was even complicated and more dangerous. The Kargil conflict was the first litmus test of the Pakistani nuclear capability. Despite numerical strength and conventional superiority, India could not dare to attack Pakistan elsewhere. Militarily India failed to regain the Kargil heights, thus, it had only option to open other fronts, which it desisted owing to strategic stability. Later, US intervened and conflict ended with heavy losses from both sides. Later in 2001//02, it was the threat of nuclear weapons, which forced India to de-mobilize its forces after almost remaining eyeball to eyeball for a year almost.

Today, Pakistani nation salute its heroes, those who started, safeguarded and ensured progression of its nuclear weapon programme, despite unimaginable international pressure and many sanctions. Pakistani nuclear weapons programme has brought a strategic stability in South Asia. Had there been no nuclear deterrence in South Asia, India might have undertaken aggression against all regional states of this region, especially Pakistan. Despite there exists a strategic balance, India has devised military aggression policies like Cold Start and Blue Water Navy with nuclear capable submarines, primarily against Pakistan and regional domination.

The changing regional and global geopolitics warrants that, Pakistan must possess and continue its stated policy of Minimum Credible Deterrence, attained through its nuclear capability. Those international forces and some Pakistani pseudo scholars, crying over and portraying Pakistani nuclear programme as worthless, dangerous and unsafe must refresh their knowledge, rather remaining in the past. Why cannot they advise India to give up its nuclear weapons programme and start living peacefully with its neighbours in the region? For its survival, sustainability, security and regional and global relevance, Pakistan must have a sophisticated national security system backed by nuclear weapons programme, so it has and its guardians are protecting that well.

Despite the element of strategic stability, prevailing in South Asia, the dangers of a conflict between India and Pakistan are still there. This strategic stability does not end the chances of armed conflict between both, as the root cause, the Kashmir dispute remains resolved as per the UN resolutions and according to the wishes of people. There have been more escalations and even a conflict between Pakistan and India after the nuclearization of South Asia. The Kargil conflict-1999, the massive military mobilization escalation-2001/ 2002, Post Mumbai escalation, violations of the Ceasefire line all along since 2012 and most one was the fabricated claims of Indian the surgical strikes, September 2016. All these have nuclear dimension.

Indeed, there is a lot to be done in this regard. India is very cleverly diverting the attention of international community away from the human rights violations in IOK by portraying cross border terrorism through instances like Uri, Pathankot and Mumbai. Indian media has assumed the frontline role during this campaign of defaming Pakistan. India could not control the innocent and unarmed Kashmiri Protestants in last thirty years, how can its forces crossing over to Pakistani territory for any offensive. Then, Pakistan is a nuclear weapon state. It will be beneficial for Indian political and military leadership that they, rather issuing bluffing statements, take practical steps for the resolution of Kashmir dispute and all other unresolved issues with Pakistan and let the people of South Asia to see peace and economic prosperity in this part of the world too. So far, India has denied peace and prosperity for the 1.5 billion population of this region.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.