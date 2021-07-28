Europeans angry as US continues travel ban

European lawmakers and business groups on Tuesday voiced mounting criticism of the Biden administration after the White House said its restrictions on international travel would remain in place for the time being.

Whereas vaccinated U.S. tourists have been allowed to return to much of Europe for weeks, most Europeans still can’t travel to the United States under a ban imposed last March by former President Donald Trump.

The White House said Monday that the continuation of existing travel restrictions was due to concerns over the highly transmissible delta variant.

A number of European nations, including Spain, Britain and France, have recently seen a rise in cases linked to that variant. Video: U.S. will not lift existing travel restrictions due to delta variant Scroll back up to restore default view.—Agencies