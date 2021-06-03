European Union signs 9mn EUR support project in Pakistan

The European Union continues to help Pakistan in its efforts to enhance good governance by signing a new 9 million EUR parliamentary support project.

Working with the National Assembly, the Senate, and the four Provincial Assemblies of Punjab, KPK, Sindh, and Balochistan, the program’s goal is to further deepen democracy.

The European Union will help the six assemblies’ efforts by improving its competence, openness, and accessibility, as well as its accountability to Pakistani residents. The project consortium will specifically strengthen capacity in the areas of legislation, oversight, budgeting, and representation, which are all essential legislative tasks. Additionally, administrative and support services will be aided in their operations.

Androulla Kaminara, the EU Ambassador to Pakistan, thanked GIZ and PIPS for their successful preparatory work and expressed her delight at the project’s launch: “The EU has been a steadfast supporter of democratic progress in Pakistan for many years and with today’s signature we enter the most ambitious phase of our support yet, focusing, for the first time, assemblies at the national and provincial levels at the same time. Good governance is the backbone of human and democratic development and plays a crucial role in poverty alleviation.”

Mr. Tobias Becker, Country Director GIZ commented: “We are honored that the Consortium of GIZ and PIPS has been entrusted by the EU Delegation and the Government of Pakistan, with the implementation of this highly significant project to support in the strengthening of democratic governance, and to work with the Honorable Members of Parliament and institutions that shape legislation and pave the way for the future human and democratic development of our partner country, Pakistan. Furthermore, IP5 is the start of a strategic partnership between GIZ and PIPS under the aegis of the European Union’s ongoing engagements to enhance the governance structures in the country. As an EU member state marking 60 years of rewarding development cooperation with Pakistan this year, we also look forward to the opportunity to foster deeper ties with the Government of Pakistan through IP5”.

Mr. Muhammad Anwar, Executive Director, PIPS, added that “the EU’s Parliamentary Support Project certainly is a landmark initiative as it would enable the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) to work closely with GIZ in assisting the Members of Parliament across both sides of isles to develop insights on their arduous tasks of representation, legislation and oversight of the Executive by applying concepts of transparency, inclusivity and participation to achieve effectiveness and efficiency in Parliamentary output at federal and provincial levels. In addition, the project will also undertake capacity building of the Secretariat staff of all legislatures in the country.”

The new initiative is funded under the EU’s development cooperation goals from 2014 to 2020 and responds to the goals of the EU-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan 2019, notably the joint priority “Democracy, Rule of Law, Good Governance, and Human Rights.” Both strategic roadmaps aid in the execution of Vision 2025 and the achievement of the UN’s Agenda 2030’s Strategic Development Goals (SDGs).

The EU is dedicated to Pakistan being a stable, democratic, and pluralistic society that respects human rights and achieves its full economic potential by promoting sustainable and inclusive development for all people. Pakistan receives roughly €100 million in development and cooperation funding from the EU each year. The EU, among other things, supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat poverty, improve education, promote good governance, human rights, and the rule of law, and guarantee sustainable natural resource management. EU-funded initiatives span the whole country, with a particular emphasis on Sindh and Balochistan.

