London, United Kingdom :Europe’s major stock markets edged ahead in opening deals on Friday, with London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index up nearly 0.1 percent at 7,262.20 points. In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index won about 0.4 percent to 12,461.31 points, while the Paris CAC 40 rose almost 0.2 percent to 5,318.13 compared with Thursday’s closing level.

Orignally published by APP