European stocks edge higher in thin holiday trading

London

European shares were steady to slightly higher in thin holiday season trading on Wednesday, buoyed by a rise in commodity prices and a firmer showing on Wall Street. London’s FTSE 100 index, driven by strong gains in mining stocks, ended the session 0.4 percent higher at a new closing high of 7,620.68 points.

And in the eurozone, both Frankfurt’s DAX 30 and the CAC 40 in Paris were more or less flat. “European equity markets are mixed… with the FTSE 100 outperforming thanks to gains from its heavily weighted materials segment,” said Accendo Markets analyst Henry Croft.“Continued concern as to the impact of last week’s Catalonian election victory for pro-independence parties, as well as a euro recovery… are both weighing on mainland European equities.”

Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said that the period between Christmas and New Year “is often very quiet. With the US having got tax reform over the line last week and kicked the budget issue back to January at the last minute, investors have been left with little to turn their attention to.” —Agencies