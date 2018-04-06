European stocks dip at open

London :Europe’s major stock markets slid in tentative opening deals on Friday as investors monitored ongoing trade war fears and awaited crucial non-farm payrolls data in the United States. In initial deals, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies decreased 0.3 percent to 7,178.67 points. In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index dropped 0.5 percent to 12,242.94 points, while the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 5,256.25 compared with Thursday’s closing level.

Orignally published by APP