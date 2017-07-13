European stock markets upbeat before Yellen

London

Europe’s main stock markets rose solidly Wednesday, with London’s commodities-heavy FTSE index boosted by firmer oil prices. Most Asian equities retreated however after two days of gains, with confidence hit by fresh revelations regarding US President Donald Trump’s Russia links. On currency markets, the dollar stepped back from recent gains after Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard indicated the central bank should take it easy on future interest rate hikes.

Her remarks came ahead of Fed boss Janet Yellen’s two-day congressional testimony, which will be pored over for clues about monetary policy.

The dollar, which has for years been supported by a move towards US tightening as the economy picks up, has begun to falter of late as other global central banks prepare to shift away from the easy money policies put in place after the financial crisis.

“It’s not just the US central bank that is looking for rate hikes in the future. There is a solid chance that the Bank of Canada will increase rates tomorrow, and the Bank of England might follow in August,” said AxiTrader market analyst, Milan Cutkovic.

In London, the benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies was up 1.0 percent nearing midday, as traders reacted also to a dip in British unemployment to 4.5 percent, a 42-year low.

“A weaker US dollar helped commodity prices to rally, putting miners at the top of the FTSE 100, while a resurgence in oil prices meant that BP and Shell were not far behind,” noted Chris Beauchamp, market analyst at traders IG.

Crude, which has seen wild swings in recent months, has bounced back from losses last week with gains of more than one percent Tuesday on bets that US stockpiles had fallen last week.

Comments from the OPEC cartel that its output cuts with Russia were bearing fruit were also welcomed.

However, the ongoing crisis surrounding Trump stepped up on Tuesday when his son Donald Jr released emails showing he had embraced Russia’s efforts to support the tycoon’s presidential campaign against Hillary Clinton.

The news is the latest blow to the White House, which has been battered by accusations over Russian collusion and accusations of cover-ups—fuelling worries about the president’s ability to push through his market-friendly economic agenda.

The “revelation… has sent US political risk to another level”, said Stephen Innes, trader at Oanda trading group.

“Investors are once again questioning the ability of President Trump’s administration to pass through a pro-business (agenda) to further stimulate the US economy.”—AFP