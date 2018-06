London :Europe’s main stock markets opened mixed Monday, with London higher on solid share price gains for heavyweight miners, while Frankfurt and Paris dropped. London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent to 7,639.9 points in initial deals. In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 fell 0.3 percent to 12,969.51 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.3 percent to 5,584.3, compared with the closing levels on Friday

