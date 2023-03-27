Cristiano Ronaldo scored another brace against his favourite international opposition to lead Portugal past Luxembourg in their European Qualifier as the competition continued across Europe.

Portugal vs Luxembourg in European Qualifier:

Just days removed from marking a record international appearance with a brace, Ronaldo scored another double away from home during his side’s 6-0 win which takes his international goals tally to 122 in 198 appearances.

Joao Felix, Bernando Silva, Otavio and Rafael Leao also got on the scoresheet as Portugal solidified their position atop Group J.

It took Ronaldo just 9 minutes to open his account, putting away Nuno Mendez’s header before Felix doubled his side’s lead in the 15th minute. Just three minutes later the game was over as Bernardo Silva scored another header.

Ronaldo was not done for the day as he smashed home his side’s 4th goal in the 31st minute after being played through by Bruno Fernandes.

The home managed to offer better resistance in the second half until Otavio and Rafael Leao, the latter making up for a missed penalty, scored late in the game to complete the scoreline.

Italy vs Malta:

Italy got their Euros qualifying campaign back on track with an easy 2-0 over Malta.

Mateo Retegui and Matteo Pessina scored for the visitors who recovered from the opening-day defeat to England to now sit second in Group C standings.

England vs Ukraine:

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored first-half goals to give England their second win of the 2024 European Qualifiers on the trot.

The win takes them top of Group C ahead of Italy.

The competition will now be on pause for the 2020 finalists, who will be in action next on June 16th.