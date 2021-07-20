European paraglider sets new world record in Pakistan’s Skardu

RAWALPINDI – A European paraglider has set a new world after successfully paragliding from an 8,407-metre high peak in Pakistan’s northern area of Skardu, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Tuesday.

Antoine Girard set the record from Skardu’s Baltoro glacier, it said, adding that the personnel from the Army School of Physical Training in Kakul were also part of the team.

“The six European paragliders were in Hunza and Skardu for the campaign since May 25, and were led by internationally renowned paraglider Antoine Girard,” the military’s media wing said in the statement.

The team launched the practice on the mountains of Hunza in June, with a plan to reach the said height through paragliding.

According to ISPR, “the skilled paragliders of ASPT also rehearsed with other members of the campaign during this time.”

“The Army unit was led by Captain Ahsan, and was accompanied by Hawaldar Qasim and Muqeed,” it added.

The team successfully paraglided from four different mountains located at heights of 5,000 metres to 6,000-metre. “The earlier record in this regard was set at 8,157 metres from the ground level, also by Girard,” ISPR said.

The ISPR has termed it a matter of great pride that the record had been set on Pakistan’s soil.

“The foreign paragliders thanked the government of Pakistan and the Army for the facilities, security and other assistance for the campaign. The new world record has increased the fame of Pakistan’s northern areas.”