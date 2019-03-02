Europe rejects plan to blacklist Saudi Arabia

Jeddah

Europe on Friday threw out plans to place Saudi Arabia on a blacklist of “high-risk” countries for terrorism financing and money laundering.

The blacklist was proposed in February by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, but required majority approval by the bloc’s member states. All 28 voted unanimously to reject it.

“We cannot support the current proposal that was not established in a transparent and credible process,” the member states said, reports Arab News.

The provisional list contained 23 states and territories, including four administered by the US — American Samoa, US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Guam. For the first time, the European Commission proposed different criteria from those used by the Financial Action Task Force, which sets the global standard against money laundering.

