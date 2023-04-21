Europa League specialists Sevilla pulled off another upset over error-prone Manchester United at home to book their place in the competition’s semi-finals.

Buoyant by their draw in Manchester last week, the Spanish side used the momentum to drub the visitors 3-0 for a 5-2 aggregate win in front of a vociferous crowd.

Youssef En-Nesyri put the hosts in front after just eight minutes after Harry Macguire failed to deal with a pass from David De Gea with the Moroccon easily beating the Spanish keeper to give his side the lead.

The two sides then traded chances for the rest of the first half before Lucas Ocampos seemingly scored Sevilla’s second just before the break but his strike was ruled out for offside by VAR.

There was no denying the hosts their second in the 47th minute when Loïc Badé’s looping header beat De Gea to put the Spanish side in control.

Ironically it was another error in the 81st minute by De Gea which sealed United’s fate. The 32-year-old failed to deal with a punted long ball, cushioning it for the onrushing En-Nesyri who had the simplest task of curling the ball into an empty net.

After taking care of Manchester United, Sevilla will take on Juventus in the semifinals of the Europa League. The Italians defeated Sporting Lisbon 2-1 on aggregate to book their place in the final four.

Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma will contest the other semifinal.