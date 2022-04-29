Europa League semi-finals may not be featuring the teams many had envisaged but that did not stop RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt from registering first-leg wins.

Leipzig hosting the Rangers, missed a string of chances in the second half and struggled to find a way past a resolute Allan McGregor who rescued his side on several occasions.

The Germans had to wait until the 85th minute when a loose ball found Angelino and the left-back/left-mid hybrid volleyed the ball home for the game’s only goal.

In a lackluster first half, neither side managed a single shot on goal.

Rangers struggled to breakdown a Leipzig defense missing several key defenders through suspension

The visitors managed their first shot three minutes into the second half with Ryan Kent’s low shot flying wide.

Leipzig quickly upped the tempo and Christopher Nkunku’s shot from distance had to be blocked by McGregor.

The Frenchman, in red hot form, spurned a golden chance in the 70th minute when he rounded the keeper but lost his balance to send his shot high.

He then headed over the bar from close range minutes later before McGregor pulled off another good save to tip an Adams effort over the bar.

The keeper, however, could do nothing when Angelino sweetly timed the ball from just outside to fire in the winner and give his team a slight advantage as the two head to Ibrox for next week’s clash.

In the second tie of the Europa League semi-finals, Eintracht Frankfurt managed to beat West Ham at their own ground.

A goal for Frankfurt on either side of a Michail Antonio strike gave the visitors a 2-1 lead heading into the second leg.

The conquerors of Barcelona, Frankfurt, managed to get on the scoresheet after just 49 seconds.

Rafael Borre set up Ansgar Knauff with a cross from the corner of the box and the 20-year-old headed home to stun the home crowd.

After growing into the game West Ham equalized in the 21st minute after Kurt Zouma connected with the free-kick and nodded on to Antonio who made it 1-1 from close range.

But Eintracht regained the lead in the 54th, as Alphonse Areola denied Djibril Sow but could do nothing about the follow-up strike by Daichi Kamada.

The Japan international, who netted his fifth Europa League goal this season, had a chance to score again in the 79th minute but his shot from close range crashed against the post.

West Ham continued to seek an equalizer but had no luck, as Bowen’s bicycle kick from near the penalty spot rattled the bar in stoppage time.