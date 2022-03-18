Europa League roundup as Quarter-Finalists decided

The quarter-finalists of the Europa League have been decided after the second leg ties of the European competition were completed.

RB Leipzig had the easiest road to the quarterfinals as they were due to play the Russian side Spartan Moscow. After the ban on Russian and Belarusian teams by UEFA, Leipzig was given a walkover into the round of 8.

West Ham overcame a 1-0 deficit against Sevilla in the second leg to take their seat in the quarterfinals. Andriy Yarmolenko scored a winner for the home team in the extra time after Tomas Soucek had equalized the tie on aggregate at 1-1.

Eintracht Frankfurt sealed their spot in the Europa League quarterfinals at home with a late goal against Real Betis to seal a 3-2 aggregate win. Borja Iglesias scored in the 90th minute to send the game into extra-time with a 2-2 aggregate score. Guido Rodríguez’s own goal in the 120th minute sent the German outfit through without the need for penalties.

Barcelona beat Galatasary away from home thanks to Pedri and Aubameyang to book their place in the last round of eight.

Rangers lost their second leg tie against Red Star Belgrade 2-1 but made the next round thanks to a comfortable 4-2 aggregate win.

Atalanta did not give Bayern Leverkusen a chance in their tie, winning 4-2 on aggregate to book their place in the quarterfinals.

Braga eliminated Monaco 3-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw against the French side at their turf.

Lyon completes the quarterfinals lineup after overcoming Porto 2-1 on aggregate.