Arsenal secured their place in the next stage of the Europa League with two games to spare after their latest win over PSV Eindhoven at home.

Granit Xhaka scored the only goal of the game in the 70th minute to give the Gunners their fourth win in as many games to guarantee that Arsenal will finish in the top two of their Group A.

The London-based side will take on the Dutch team in the reverse fixture in Eindhoven in a week’s time and a draw will be enough for Arsenal to clinch the top spot in the group and qualify directly for the competition’s last 16.

Teams that finish second in their group will have to face off against a side that drops out of the Champions League for a place in the round of 16.

Arsenal, leading the Premier League table, showed their class once again when the contest began by dominating from the off. Gabriel Jesus, still looking for his first Europa League goal, squandered a couple of early chances to put his side in the front.

Despite being on the back foot, PSV remained in the game due to goalkeeper Walter Benitez’s heroics who denied Bukayo Saka who had the clearest opportunity in the second half for Arsenal.

The hosts finally went ahead when Xhaka calmly put away a cutback pass with his weaker right foot to keep Arsenal perfect in the competition.

Arsenal will now turn its attention to the Premier League as it looks to add more distance between itself and Manchester City.