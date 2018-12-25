Euronext bids 625m euros for Oslo Stock Exchange

Paris

European stock market operator Euronext on Monday said it had launched a 625 million euro takeover bid to acquire the Oslo Stock Exchange. Euronext operates stock exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin and Lisbon. In a statement, the operator said it had approached the board of directors of the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Bors VPS) to seek its support for a tender offer of 625 million euros (712 million) for all outstanding shares in the bourse. “Euronext strongly believes that Oslo Bors VPS’ unique strategic and competitive positioning, including a global leading position in seafood derivatives and a deep-rooted expertise in oil services and shipping, would further strengthen Euronext’s position as the leading market infrastructure for the financing of the real economy in Europe,” the statement said.—APP

