Euroasia Forum launched in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

The election of Euroasia Forum has been completed in a smooth and cordial polling process. Kashif Younis Mehr and Syed Afraz Ali Nazish have been elected as Chairman and President of the Forum respectively.

According to a Press Release issued here, the other elected office bearers are: Zamir A. Naushahi Sr. Vice President, Syed Naveed Ahmed Gilani Vice President, Arshed Farooq Vice President (Finland) Zakir Ullah Khan Secretary General, Naeem Zaidi Secretary Finance, Shahnawaz Najmi Secretary Information, Shaikh Iftikhar Rasul Director PR / Coordination, and Diya Rehman Secretary Coordination. 13 members Executive Committee has also been constituted on this occasion the members of the committee are Muhammad Imran, Aamir Raza, Afaq Syed, Zara Ali Bukhari, IftikharBhatti, Kh. Nauman, Abdul Muglani, Taimoor Hassan, Ahmed Paul, Muhammad Asghar, Asmat Pasha, Dr. Anwar Ahmed, and Zulqarnain Ch.

In a press statement the President Syed Afraz Ali Nazish expressed his satisfaction over the completion of the process of the election in a peaceful.