Spain’s Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra won the LIV Bangkok to continue the trend of each LIV event crowning a new winner.

The 22-year-old continued his sublime form which started on the first day, to secure a three strokes win over Patrick Reed after shooting a final round of 69 to finish with a total of 19-under 197 over 54 holes after the storm-delayed finish on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club.

His score happens to be the lowest winning score in LIV Golf’s inaugural season, and his 3-stroke victory over Patrick Reed ties for the widest winning margin established in the previous event by Cameron Smith in Chicago.

At LIV Bangkok Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra was making just his fifth professional start.

Patrick Reed finished second with a total of 16-under for the tournament after shooting 67 in the last round ahead of Paul Casey (65), Richard Bland (68) and Sihwan Kim (68) who were tied for third, four shots behind the winner.

The real surprise during the event was the big names faltering for the first time. LIV Chicago winner Cameron Smith finished tied for 41st place after a total of just 4-under over three days.

Dustin Johnson, a former winner himself, tied for 15th in a group which included Phil Mickelson and Lee Westwood.

The championship was played under the backdrop of the Ranking Points controversy after the OWGR decided to delay awarding the new circuit any points despite its association with the MENA Circuit now.