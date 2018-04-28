EU, US police cripple Daesh media outlets

The Hague

EU and US police forces have crippled the main mouthpieces of the Daesh militant group in a coordinated transatlantic takedown across several countries, the European police agency said Friday.

“With this ground-breaking operation we have punched a big hole in the capability of Daesh to spread propaganda online and radicalize young people in Europe,” the head of Europol Rob Wainwright said.

The two-day operation on Wednesday and Thursday was the latest stage of a campaign first launched in 2015, and targeted in particular the Amaq news agency used by Daesh to broadcast claims of attacks and spread its message of jihad.

“With this takedown action, targeting major Daesh-branded media outlets like Amaq, but also Al-Bayan radio, Halumu and Nashir news, Daesh’s capability to broadcast and publicize terrorist material has been compromised,” Europol said in a statement.

The “simultaneous multinational takedown” was coordinated via Europol’s headquarters in The Hague with the support of Eurojust, the EU agency for judicial cooperation in criminal matters.

It was led by the Belgian federal prosecutor, while national police forces seized servers in the Netherlands, Canada and the United States as well as digital material in Bulgaria, France and Romania.—Agencies