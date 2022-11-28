The European Union said it will enable the “wide-spread deployment of 5G services” on aircraft by designating certain frequencies for in-flight cell phone connectivity.

The decision will allow airlines to allow customers to make and receive phone calls, text messages, and data just as they would on the ground, according to a statement issued by the European Commission on Thursday. According to the statement, service will be provided using special network equipment known as a pico-cell, which will connect the in-flight network to the ground via a satellite.

In-flight service will be provided by an onboard network of “small cells” created with picosot. Small cells serve as miniature low-power cell towers that supplement traditional cell towers by filling coverage gaps and offloading cellular traffic. As a result, the cellular network is wider and more reliable, with faster data transfer speeds and easier deployment using simple and cost-effective cellular solutions.

Picos are a type of small and inexpensive small-cell technology that can support 32 to 64 individual users while providing network coverage of up to 250 m. Because of their small size and ease of deployment indoors or outdoors, they are ideal for expanding and improving the range of institutions and structures such as schools, shopping malls, and small businesses. The cells, once installed on a participating aircraft, will route calls, text messages, and other mobile data between the aircraft and ground mobile networks.

