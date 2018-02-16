EU split over Balkan enlargement

Sofia,

Deep splits emerged in the EU Thursday over membership plans for Balkan states, with some countries warning Russia would take advantage unless the bloc sped up the accession process.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov warned it was now or never for expanding the EU into the Balkans as concerns grow about Moscow’s influence in the bloc’s eastern backyard.

Last week the European Union unveiled its new strategy for the region, which aims to give membership to some states by 2025 but insists they must first resolve all border rows. The frontrunners to join are Montenegro and Serbia, with Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo and Macedonia lagging, but all are getting impatient after the EU put expansion on hold four years ago.—AFP