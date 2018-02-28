EU to slap curbs against Myanmar over Rohingya plight

Brussels

European Union foreign ministers have agreed to prepare sanctions against senior Myanmar military officers over “serious and systematic” rights abuses against the country’s Rohingya Muslim community.

In a statement issued in Brusssels, the ministers tasked the bloc’s diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini with drawing up a list of names to be hit with EU travel bans and asset freezes.

They called for “targeted restrictive measures against senior military officers of the Myanmar armed forces responsible for serious and systematic human rights violations without delay.”

The EU ministers pointed to widespread abuses by the Myanmar military, “including rape and killings,” against the Rohingya in the Southeast Asian country and called for an extension to the EU’s embargo on weapons and equipment.—Agencies