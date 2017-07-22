EU signs 60m euro agreement to improve nutrition in Sindh

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The European Union, Friday, signed a financing agreement on improved nutrition in Sindh worth 60 million euro with the government of Pakistan. Secretary Economic Affairs’ Division (EAD) Shahid Mahmood while EU Ambassador of Jean-Francois Cautain signed the agreement documents here on the behalf of their respective sides.

The scope and objective of the agreement is to primarily increase the capacity of the Government of Sindh so that it may efficiently implement its nutrition multi-sectoral policy, while providing direct assistance to significantly and rapidly reduce malnutrition in Sindh.

Under this program various activities will be carried out including policy and advocacy, support in improving national procedures, capacity building of local stakeholders, strengthening the Government of Sindh’s nutrition-specific information management systems, and creating awareness about the significance of nutrition related issues.

The agreement will also align and actively support the ongoing Accelerated Action Plan for the Reduction of Stunting and Malnutrition in Sindh.

On this occasion, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar appreciated EU’s assistance for improving nutrition in Sindh. He said that Pakistan and EU share a long history of cooperation on a wide range of areas. He appreciated EU’s support as a development partner of Pakistan. EU Ambassador Jean-Francois Cautain said the project would help overcome the problem of malnutrition in the province of Sindh.