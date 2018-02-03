EU seeks powers to curb post-Brexit UK trade breaches

Brussels

The EU fears international rules are inadequate for post-Brexit Britain and is weighing new methods to crack down if the UK adopts unfair practices to boost its economy, said an official document seen by AFP Thursday.

European Union negotiators made their warning last week in a seminar to diplomats from the 27 remaining member states, which was devoted to how to maintain a “level playing field” after Britain leaves the bloc’s single market.

“International rules do not adequately address the (potential) distortive effects of subsidies on investment, trade and competition,” said a presentation to the diplomats by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm.

This means "the EU-UK agreement will have to include robust provisions on state aid to ensure a level-playing field with the member states," it added.