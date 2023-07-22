The interim Taliban administration on Friday said sanctions and bans will not benefit the people of the war-torn nation. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said putting Taliban leaders on the sanctions list “is not beneficial to any side.” “Instead of using pressure and sanctions, interaction, dialogue and understanding should be used. Repeating the failed experience against Afghans and imposing politics did not give results,” the spokesman said in a statement. His statement came after the European Council imposed restrictive measures against 18 individuals and five entities, including three Taliban key leaders, under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.—Agencies