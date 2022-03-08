EU requests PM to play mediation role in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Imran Khan received a telephone call from European Council President Charles Michel on Monday and reiterated the call for finding a solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict through “dialogue and diplomacy”.

The premier posted the update on Twitter, saying he shared concerns over the continued military conflict, highlighted its adverse economic impact on developing countries and stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire and de-escalation.

“I emphasised the importance of humanitarian relief and reiterated the call for a solution through dialogue and diplomacy. We agreed that countries like Pakistan could play a facilitating role in this endeavour. I look forward to close engagement to promote shared objectives,” he said.

Later, in a detailed statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said PM Imran expressed “deep concern” over the military conflict and stressed that further escalation would have a negative impact on the region and the world.

“The prime minister added that he had been persistently highlighting the adverse economic impact of conflict on developing countries,” the statement said.