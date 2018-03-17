EU readies tax on US tech titans

Brussels

The European Union will next week unveil plans for a digital tax on US tech giants like Facebook, Amazon and Google as transatlantic tensions flare over prospects of a trade war.

The move is aimed at recovering billions from multinationals that divert European earnings to low-tax countries, and opens a new front in an offensive by Brussels against Silicon Valley giants.

Brussels proposes “big tech” should be taxed on overall revenue in the bloc and not just on their profits, at a rate somewhere between two percent and five percent, according to a draft obtained by AFP.

EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici says the plan that he will announce on Wednesday will “create a consensus and an electroshock” on taxing digital firms.

But the digital plan may fan fears of a trade war as Brussels prepares to retaliate against US President Donald Trump’s moves to impose steel and aluminium tariffs.

The tech titans plan will target companies with worldwide annual turnover above 750 million euros ($924 million), such as Google, Facebook, Twitter, Airbnb and Uber.

Spared are smaller European start-ups that struggle to compete with them. Companies like Netflix, which depend on subscriptions, may also avoid the chop, a source close to the issue told. —AFP