EU, Pakistan have long-term, sustainable economic relations

People enjoy typical European culture, cuisine on Europe Day

Zubair Qureshi

EU ambassador in Pakistan, Mr Jean Francois Cuatain along with 17 out of 28 members countries’ representatives (ambassadors and diplomats) on Saturday hosted the grand annual Europe Day at Euro Village set up in the premises of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The one-day activity attracted according to rough estimates, some 5,000 or more visitors mostly youths and families to learn about the great European nations, their culture and heritage, immigration to these countries, education opportunities in their universities etc. Each country of the EU that has mission in Pakistan had set up a stall where the staff of the embassies guided the visitors and replied to their queries. One could see Ambassador of France, Marc Barety, Ambassador of Germany, Martin Kobler; the Netherlands ambassador, Ardi Stoios-braken; Ambassador of Sweden, Ingrid Johansson; Austria, Dr Brigitta Blaha; Poland, Piotr Opalinski; ambassadors and diplomats of Portugal, Italy, Greece, Spain, UK, Denmark, Norway, Hungary and other countries joining EU ambassador and standing by his side while he delivered a brief speech. According to Jean Francois Cuatain, since the year 2018 has been declared by the European Union as the European Year of Cultural heritage, therefore the visiting Pakistani families and youth would find diverse taste of European countries’ “culture & cuisine.”

On the occasion, Austrian performers Elisabeth Lohninger & Fischbacher Duo electrified the audience with their superb performance. Besides, Wile Man Goes, Hun Solo and Pakistan’s own Zeb Bangash also captivated the audience.

Federal Minister for Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry who was the chief guest on the occasion greeted his European friends on the Europe Day and reposed the Pakistani government’s trust in long-term relations with European countries. Pakistan enjoys the unique distinction that its economic and cultural ties with European Union are exemplary, said the federal minister adding that Pakistan is one of the few countries with which European Union has summit level agreement. He called for more investments, people-to-people cooperation and government-to-EU links as peace has restored in Pakistan and the country is on the course of progress and prosperity.

“I invite all the European nationals to visit Pakistan, enjoy its natural beauty invest in its booming market and make friendship with the people of Pakistan,” said the minister. On the occasion, balloons of friendship were also let loose marking the deep bond of friendship between Pakistan and European Union. The visitors also enjoyed European countries’ typical mouthwatering cuisine including pasta from Italy, hachee (beef stew with vinegar) from the Netherlands, bigos (cabbage stew with meat) of Poland, Portugal’s egg tarts, Romanian sarmale (cabbage meat cooked in tomato sauce), Spanish flan (a kind of milk pudding), French éclair (pastry with cream filling) and Swedish butterkaka (cinnamon bun with custard filling).