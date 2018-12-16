Daily Pakistan Observer -

  3. EU offers $4m loan to women empowerment

Amman, Jordan

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) reaffirmed its support for Jordanian women’s entrepreneurship by offering the 3rd loan to the MicroFund For Women (MFW) worth $4 million.
This loan will increase the opportunities to finance women’s projects, especially in the underprivileged communities, to help them expand their businesses or launch startups, a step that will provide a larger funding umbrella and more business opportunities, according to a statement issued by the EBRD on Thursday.
MFW is considered one of EBRD’s most important clients since 2011, and has so far signed two loan agreements worth $6 million, one inked in in 2017 targeting Jordanian and Syrian refugee women alike, the statement added. The non-profit company’s assets are estimated at around $89.6 million and has 16 branches.—APP

