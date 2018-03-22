EU Minister meets CCSK members

Karachi

Anne Marchal, EU Minister & Deputy Head of EU Mission in Pakistan met members of Consular Corps Sindh Karachi (CCSK) to appraise them EU consular matters. The meeting was organized by Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Hon. Consul General of Yemen & President Hon. Consular Corps Sindh Karachi. Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig is also representing Pakistan on the board of Directors of World Federation of Consuls (FICAC Brussels) for the last 9 years which is indeed a great honor for Pakistan.

On this occasion, there is a strong fraternity of total 165 Hon. Consuls/Generals representing various countries in Pakistan operating under Vienna Convention 1963 of United Nations and contributing to enhance trade, investment, culture & tourism between Pakistan and their respective countries. Anne Marchal appraised the members regarding EU consular & security matters and assured her full cooperation from European Union. She also discussed EU GSP+ status for Pakistan and advised strict implementation of the 27 treaties signed by Pakistan in this regard to qualify on every review. Dr. Baig requested EU Minister to consider to improve EU travel advisory for Pakistan keeping in view the improved law & order situation in the country. Anne Marchal also launched 2nd edition of CCSK member’s directory 2018.

The meeting was attended by Hon. Consul Generals of Yemen Ikhtiar Baig, Ishtiaq Baig (Morocco), Omair Baig (Poland), Ahmad Ansari (Czech Republic) Khalid Tawab (Mozambique)AyazFakhir (Portugal), Humayun Mufti (Slovenia) Ghulam Muhammad (South Africa), Tariq Saud (Romania), Babar Tajammul (Austria), DCP MOFA Shoaib Mubarak, Roman FarooquiSenior Advisor World Bank &ImtiazSolangi Commissioner Income Tax.—PR