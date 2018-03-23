EU Minister, CCSK discuss GSP+ status for Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Anne Marchal, EU Minister and Deputy Head of EU Mission in Pakistan held meeting with members of Consular Corps Sindh Karachi (CCSK) to appraise them EU consular matters. The meeting was organized by Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Consul General of Yemen & President Consular Corps Sindh Karachi. Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig is also representing Pakistan on the board of Directors of World Federation of Consuls (FICAC Brussels) for the last 9 years which is indeed a great honor for Pakistan.

On this occasion, there is a strong fraternity of total 165 Consuls/Generals representing various countries in Pakistan operating under Vienna Convention 1963 of United Nations and contributing to enhance trade, investment, culture & tourism between Pakistan and their respective countries.

Anne Marchal appraised the members regarding EU consular & security matters and assured her full cooperation from European Union.

She also discussed EU GSP+ status for Pakistan and advised strict implementation of the 27 treaties signed by Pakistan in this regard to qualify on every review.

Dr. Baig requested EU Minister to consider to improve EU travel advisory for Pakistan keeping in view the improved law & order situation in the country. Anne Marchal also launched 2nd edition of CCSK member’s directory 2018.