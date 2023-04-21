EU launches call for proposals to strengthen CSOs’ capacities

Zubair Qureshi

Reiterating its pledge to support, promote and advocate the cause and voices of human rights (HR), the delegation of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan has launched a call for proposals worth 1,700,000 EUR to enable civil society organizations (CSOs) to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms in Pakistan.

A press statement issued Thursday said as human rights and democracy are essential values of the EU, promoting and protecting them remains a key priority of its external action.

These values are critical for achieving sustainable development and building inclusive, open, and resilient societies.

The new call for proposals focuses on strengthening the capacities of CSOs and media in exercising fundamental freedoms, protecting and supporting journalists, bloggers, and other media workers.

Furthermore, the initiative will support civil society advocates to advocate for Human Rights and Democracy in the regulation and use of new technologies.

Through this call for proposals, the EU aims to build the capacity of CSOs and media in Pakistan to create an environment conducive to the protection and promotion of human rights and fundamental freedoms. The EU Delegation encourages eligible organizations to submit their project proposals by May 22 next month by 3:00 p.m., it further said.