EU Investment Bank keen to support Pak energy sector

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Pakistan and European Union, Wednesday, agreed for cooperation in Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency and in this regard the Power Division would send a high level delegation comprising of government officials and private sector expert to EU to participate in a workshop with European expert and professional in this regard.

It was further agreed that the European Investment Bank will be invited to the subject workshop to explore different option relating to financing the energy related projects in Pakistan.

The decision was made today in a meeting between Federal Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari and EU Ambassador Jean Francois Cautain here on Wednesday.

Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari while thanking the EU Ambassador for the hosting of workshop on promotion of energy efficiency and energy conservation said that after having successfully bridging the demand and supply gape, now it is of utmost importance that the consumers should be educated on usage of electricity.

The education will not only save money for the consumers but also help in efficient utilization of the existing generation capacity as one megawatt saved is far better than one megawatt generated, he added. The Federal Minister also invited the European Investment Bank and other EU potential assistance partners toward assisting in establishment of Pakistan’s First Renewable Energy Institute.

He said that he is meeting the Chairman Higher Education Commission for identification of suitable university in Pakistan for establishment of the institute. Federal Minister for Power Division also proposed which was agreed to by the EU Ambassador that both the Power Division and EU Embassy to appoint focal persons to frequently interact on matters relating to the energy cooperation between the two sides.

The Federal Minister also highlighted salient features of the Government plan to solarize some 30000 tube well in Balochistan and he also invited the EU to take part in the process. Mr. Jean Francois Cautain thanked the Federal Minister for the warm welcome accorded to him.

He said that the European investment Bank is keenly observing the fast expanding power sector in Pakistan. He said that the Bank will for sure be considering option of assisting in solarization of tube wells in Balochistan.

He said that EU is already working closely with Government of KPK on a number of renewable energy projects most of which are hydel. The Ambassador assured the Minister that the EU will continue to provide assistance to Pakistan in the energy sector.