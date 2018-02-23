EU funded CDLD programme extended to six more KP districts

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said that development of backward districts and provision of all basic civic facilities on the pattern of big cities on fast track basis also remain the priority of provincial government. He was addressing launching ceremony of the extension phase of the Community-Driven Local Development (CDLD) Programme at local hotel here.

The ceremony was also addressed by EU Ambassador Jean-Francois Cautain, team leader CDLD Brian Fawcett, Secretary Planning & Development Zahir Shah Khan and others who highlighted the people friendly and transparent policies and reforms of the provincial government. The speakers termed the LG system introduced by KP government as the best and historical one not only in the country but world over.

The function besides Senior Minister for Local government Inayatullah, Secretary local government Syed Jamaluddin Shah, District Nazims and senior officers of the concerned 12 districts, was largely attended by EU delegates, LG representatives and people from cross section of life. EU provided 64 million Euros against the provincial government funding of Rs. 4.7 billion for the first phase and has committed additional funds of 34.4 million Euros while the provincial government has committed Rs. 5.981 billion for the second phase. 1457 developmental projects completed and over 3.7 million people benefitted in the first phase while the second phase will also greatly help in gearing up the pace of development in the newly selected six districts of the province.—APP