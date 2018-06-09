EU fully supports reconciliation in Korea, ups links with Asean

Singapore

The European Union (EU) is “fully supportive” to the efforts towards reconciliation being taken by the two Koreas, its Managing Director for Asia-Pacific Gunnar Wiegand said on Friday.

He was speaking at an event at the Singapore Management University which was hosted by the EU Delegation to Singapore and attended by diplomats, think-tank researchers and businessmen with interests in Europe.

Mr Wiegand said that the EU is “following the summit with great interest” and has held discussions with South Korea, Japan, China, the US and Russia, though he did not expand further.

Titled “EU-Asia Relations on The Rise”, Mr Wiegand’s hour-long lecture was moderated by Ambassador Ong Keng Yong, former Secretary-General of the Association of South-east Asian Nations and executive deputy chairman at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

The former European Commission Desk Officer for GDR/External Aspects of German Unification also expressed his hope that the summit can lead to “concrete outcomes” for a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation (CVID) of the Korean peninsula, and hoped that a lasting peace agreement can finally be concluded to end the Korean War – which ended in 1953 with a ceasefire and not a peace treaty, thus the two Koreas are still technically at war.

He further talked about the value the EU can bring to the rapprochement between two Koreas and the denuclearisation of the peninsula.

He said that the EU is experienced in negotiating nuclear deals, such as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which relieved sanctions on Iran in exchange for the elimination of its medium-enriched uranium stockpile and a 98 per cent cut to its low-enriched uranium stockpile.—Agencies