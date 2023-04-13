EU envoy to Pakistan impressed with social sector initiatives taken in Gilgit Baltistan

Envoy of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka recently visited Gilgit Baltistan, where she interacted with local officials and residents besides reviewing development works.

The Head of the delegation of the EU to Pakistan visited the office of the Chief Secretary. She was impressed by the social sector initiatives carried out in the last year in Gilgit Baltistan – the junction of three world’s famous mountain ranges in Pakistan.

Sharing her views in a video clip, the Ambassador ailed the development work in the country’s sparsely populated region.

Dr Kionka mentioned the top priorities of Gilgit Baltistan, with Education remaining paramount important for officials who are doing their best for it.

Before concluding the visit, the foreign dignitary called it a matter of pride for European Union to collaborate with Gilgit Baltistan.

EU Pakistan also shared a tweet, showing Ambassador visiting several region of GB and interacting with locals. It said EU Impressed by Aga Khan Development Network’s comprehensive approach to climate resilience in Passu.

The protective infrastructure and early warning system are prime examples of commitment to building resilient communities, it further added.