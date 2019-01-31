EU double standard over Venezuela and Catalonia

Geopolitical Notes From India

M D Nalapat

THE EU has been vocal on what it claims are the wishes of the Venezuelan people. US efforts at regime change in that South American country have been backed in full by EU member states in the name of democracy. A politician close to Washington has even been recognized as the de facto Head of State and the UK has even seized $ 1.5 billion of Venezuelan gold in his name. However, closer home, the EU has looked the other way while an entire people in an important part of Europe have been denied their rights. Human rights far way should be championed but not those of Europeans! The pain of Catalonia endures. In a travesty of justice, make-believe charges have been framed against several Catalan activists who have made no secret of their desire to have a self-governing nation state for an ancient people within the European Union. This would involve a separation from Spain, whose population of Spaniards are distinct from the Catalonians in language, history and culture, but who seek to ensure a continuance of the overlordship of Madrid over Barcelona.

Given the fact that both the Royal House of Spain (that was re-installed in formal authority by “Caudillo” (Leader) Francisco Franco, the dictator who supped with the Nazis in Berlin but who cleverly kept his government away from a war that ended disastrously for the Germans. Adolf Hitler saw this as ingratitude, as German weapons and bombs had been instrumental in Franco’s victory over Republican forces during the Spanish Civil War of the 1930s. The Catalonian population was in the front rank of those who opposed Franco and his Nazi allies, while most of the Spaniards sided with Franco, who appealed to the past of that gifted people, with its history of conquest, especially in South America, where entire native populations were eliminated in a manner similar to the treatment of the Jewish people and the Roma by Hitler and the millions who followed him in a robotic fashion from 1933 to 1945. The Basque people who were under attack by Franco, Hitler and Mussolini experienced the first instance of terror bombing of European civilians in 1937, when hundreds were killed by the Luftwaffe in Guernica, a town that lives in history books as a consequence of the agony it endured.

Caudillo Franco executed dozens of individuals who resisted the Spanish-German-Italian forces, earning for him the admiration of Hitler and Mussolini and the horror of the majority of people in the territory of Spain. Fearful of his wrath, the people of Spain tolerated his dictatorship until his death by natural causes in 1975. Six years earlier, he had chosen Juan Carlos de Bourbon-Parma as his heir, with the hereditory title of King of Spain, and ensured that his daughter married into the family that was handed the throne of Spain by the Caudillo. As was his method, all this was done without any reference to public sentiment, or to even a pretense of consultation except for the Franco Echo Chamber, which faithfully reflected the same views that the Caudillo himself held. Not surprisingly, the House of Bourbon-Parma has stood firmly against granting freedom to the Catalan people, a majority of whom seek to form a separate state that is freed of the control of Madrid. The King has encouraged the Spanish government to launch a crackdown on the Catalonian population, even going to the extent of driving into exile the leader of the Catalan people, Carles Puidgemont, who is daily facing the threat of re-arrest and extradition to Madrid as a consequence of the European Union standing by Madrid against Barcelona.

Had Madrid followed the example of London and given a genuine opportunity to the Catalan people to choose between control by the Spaniards and self-rule, it would have showed that Spain has moved away from the Franco period and evolved into a truly moderate state that prizes freedom and human rights. Had the Scottish people voted in favour of independence, there is zero doubt that Westminister would have granted them their wish rather than seek to keep them within the United Kingdom through force of arms and resort to the police and to a judiciary committed to the supremacy of the Spaniards over the other ethnicities in Spain. Across the globe, those who took seriously the almost daily platitudes relating to human rights that get expressed by members of the European Union thought that the EU would ensure that Madrid adopted a democratic rather than a dictatorial path in dealing with the Catalans. Sadly, that wish has been thrown into the dust. The EU bureaucracy has instead assisted Madrid in seeking to forcibly dismantle Catalan self-government structures rather than preside over a painless separation of Catalonia from Spain.

The EU will be the better should Bavaria separate from Germany as a consequence of Angela Merkel’s Wide Open Door to immigrants from North Africa, or the Basque regions in Spain and France unite into a composite self-governing entity rather than the Basques continue to be dominated by other ethnicities as has been their fate for generations. Were Catalonia to separate from Spain, both countries would benefit, as would the EU. In an entity that is borderless, it makes no difference whether there are 27 states including a few large ones or 37 states formed out of the present lot. Should the EU bureaucracy move away from Merkel’s diktat and act in accordance with the principles preached by the EU to Asia, Africa and Latin America, people would take its words more seriously. It is ludicrous to see the same EU member states that have joined with Madrid in its repression of Barcelona arguing in the UN Security Council in favour of Venezuelans coming out in the streets against President Nicholas Maduro. What is praiseworthy in Caracas is clearly not acceptable in Barcelona, a city that is chafing at the unwelcome and unpopular domination of Madrid. There seems no limit to hypocrisy.

—The writer is Vice-Chair, Manipal Advanced Research Group, UNESCO Peace Chair & Professor of Geopolitics, Manipal University, Haryana State, India.

