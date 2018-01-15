EU more dependent on Russian gas

Moscow

Despite repeatedly vowing to reduce its energy dependency on Moscow, Europe is more reliant on Russian gas than ever before—and there are few signs of this trend reversing. Russian gas giant Gazprom said this month it had completed record deliveries towards Europe and Turkey in 2017 at a total of 193.9 billion cubic metres—eight percent higher than its previous record, set in 2016. This result was not only a financial victory for the company, whose exports are its main source of profit, but also a political one at a time when diplomatic relations between Russia and the European Union are at their worst since the Cold War. The numbers “show the increasing demand from European countries for Russian gas, but also the reliability of these deliveries in the required amount,” Gazprom’s chairman Alexei Miller said.—AFP