EU delegation meets Shujaat, Pervaiz

An eight-member European Union delegation called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and senior leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi at their residence here on Sunday.

The PML-Q leaders put forth proposals for holding fair and transparent elections.

During the meeting, party leaders Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Dr Khalid Ranjha, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain and Rizwan Mumtaz Ali were also present.

Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Pervaiz hoped that the Election Commission of Pakistan would fully cooperate with the European Union Observers Mission during the upcoming general elections.

The delegation members discussed political situation in the context of next general elections. They said that the EU delegation was holding meetings with heads of political parties.—APP

Related