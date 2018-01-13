EU delegation lauds IPO

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan appreciated Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) for taking effective measures for improving the Intellectual Property system in Pakistan.A meeting held between IPO-Pakistan and the Delegation of the EU to Pakistan during which the EU Delegation was apprised about the recent developments and initiatives taken by IPO-Pakistan. The Delegation of the EU to Pakistan was informed that IPO-Pakistan would start Online services in February this year.

During the meeting, the IPO team apprised the EU Delegation about recent developments in the organization including automation of IP registries, one window operation at Karachi, effective Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) enforcement coordination, enhanced public awareness campaign, international coordination and revision of IP laws in the light of prevailing global IP environment.