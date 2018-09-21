EU delegation explores more trade opportunities

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A six-member high profile delegation of European Conservative and Reformists Group of Parliamentarians led by Mr. Hans-Olaf Henkel visited the provincial capital.

The EU Parliamentary delegation was focused on trade and investment to explore further opportunities for enhanced trade relations between Pakistan and the EU, according to TDAP (Trade Development Authority Pakistan) spokesman here Wednesday. Commerce Ministry’s Additional Secretary Javed Akbar Bhatti and TDAP Director General Riaz Ahmed briefed the delegation regarding Commerce Secretary’s vision for Emerging Pakistan.

The delegates praised the efforts of Ministry of Commerce in image building of Pakistan and the contribution in enhancing bilateral trade between EU and Pakistan.

Briefing the delegation, Javed Akbar said that Government of Pakistan was committed to comply with all European Protocols to ensure that Pakistan kept reaping benefits of GSP Plus status. The visit of the MEPs would signal strong political support for Pakistan in the EU keeping in mind the United Kingdom’s BREXIT from EU, he maintained.

He said that visit would also facilitate the GSP-Plus monitoring mission, citing that EU GSP regulations required beneficiaries of its ‘Special Incentive Arrangement for Good Governance and Sustainable Development’ to effectively implement 27 UN Conventions.

The delegates also visited leading garments units, Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). The delegates were satisfied with the security and human rights conditions in Pakistan especially in the garments industry.

