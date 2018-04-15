EU could expand ban to poultry from Brazil’s BRF

Sao Paulo

The European Union is likely to expand a ban on poultry imports processed by Brazil’s BRF SA (BRFS3.SA), the world’s largest chicken exporter, according to a local newspaper report on Saturday.

The EU currently does not allow the entrance in the bloc of chicken processed in three of BRF plants in Brazil, that were targets of an investigation by Brazilian authorities related to alleged actions by BRF management to escape food safety checks.

According to the report in newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, European officials could expand that ban to all BRF plants in Brazil, following a meeting with Brazilian officials this week. A decision is expected next week. Brazilian Senator Cidinho Santos, a member of the group that visited EU officials in Brussels, told the paper that the Europeans were threatening to ban exports from all BRF plants, even after explanations and guarantees given to them by Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi.

We left the meeting pessimistic," the senator said, according to report.