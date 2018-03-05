EU committed to enhance capacity of private sector

Faisalabad

Private sector is growth engine of national economy and the European Union (EU) is committed to enhancing its capacity and is taking practical steps to reactivate private sector by extending facilities for its capacity building. This was stated by Ms Anne Kofoed, first secretary, delegation of European Union for Education and Governance, while addressing a joint meeting of FCCI Standing Committees on Industry Academia Linkages and Training Development here Sunday.

She underlined the importance of education for socio-economic uplift of Pakistan. She said that delegation of EU is making strenuous efforts for promotion of education with a targeted approach on under developed province and backward rural areas of Pakistan. Regarding capacity building of private sector, she told that GIZ is working for the last many years in Pakistan to provide much needed training and improve the technical skills of its workers.

She said that sector specific syllabuses are being prepared in consultation with the stakeholders concerned. She said that five-to-seven market driven sectors have been indentified in which GIZ is already providing training and facilities. “Among these sectors includes textile, energy and chemical etc”, she told.—APP