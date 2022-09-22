EU Commission President offers more support to Pakistan in ‘coming weeks’

New York: President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen extended her personal condolences to the victims of the “terrible floods” in Pakistan and pledged “new humanitarian aid in the coming weeks”.

While meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, President Ursula said that the EU Commission was with Pakistan.

I conveyed to Prime Minister of Pakistan @CMShehbaz my personal condolences for the victims of the terrible floods.⁰

To help mitigate the miseries of the flood-affected people of Pakistan, she said that the EU Commission “will come forward with new humanitarian aid in the coming weeks.”

The climate-induced floods have left behind a trail of destruction, killing 1,576 people since June 14 and displacing 33 million, sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, roads, and livestock and causing an estimated $30 billion of damage.

Biden makes passionate appeal for Pakistan at UNGA

President of the United States Joe Biden on Wednesday made a passionate appeal to the international community to help flood-hit Pakistan.

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Joe Biden said: “Pakistan is still under water, needs help.” The President told a packed gathering of world leaders in the iconic hall of the General Assembly, including the Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

Highlighting the impact of the changing climate on the world, Biden said: “Families are facing impossible choices, choosing which child to feed and wondering whether they’ll survive. This is the human cost of climate change. And it’s growing, not lessening.”

In an attempt to tackle global food insecurity, Biden announced over $2.9 billion in new assistance, building on the $6.9 billion in US government assistance to support global food security already committed this year.

Separately, PM Shehbaz and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also met US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

During the meeting, Blinken expressed sympathy for the flood victims and assured the PM of the US commitment to stand with Pakistan at this difficult time.

PM Shehbaz will address the UNGA session on September 23. He will focus on the challenges faced by Pakistan in the wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country.