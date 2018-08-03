EU applauds RPOs’ role in elections

Bahawalpur

European Union Election Observation Mission for Pakistan highly appreciated the leadership role of Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Rana for conducting General Elections 2018 in exemplary congenial and peaceful environment. This was stated in a letter of the European Union Election Observation Mission’s liaison officer South Punjab Mr. Hans Kaboth and security expert of European Union Mission Mr. Ian James Miller.

The letter expressed gratitude to Regional Police Officer for extending foolproof security cover to their team for observing the election process in all the three districts of the division. ‘All participating police officers should be justifiably proud of their service in support of our organization and the mission is extremely grateful to you, your officers and other personnel who have made our task both easier and safer due to the support your provided’, the letter concluded.

Meanwhile, the business community Thursday lauded the Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf leadership for nominating a known businesswoman Shamim Aftab as Member of Punjab Assembly and hoped that all the efforts would be undertaken to make women empowered which was imperative for the rapid national development.

In a statement issued issued here , President of Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Reem Abbasi said that Ms Aftab was well aware of the problems of women and she would be able to play a significant role in the resolution of their problems and their much-needed empowerment.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp