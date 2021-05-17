EU ambassador discusses regional security with COAS

Observer Report Islamabad

Ambassador of the European Union Androulla Kaminara on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ and discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation.

In a statement released by ISPR, it is said that during the meeting the ambassador and the army chief deliberated on the recent developments in Afghan peace process.

“The COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU,” the press statement read, adding that Pakistan earnestly looks forward to enhancing “mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests”.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, ISPR said, “especially the Afghan Peace Process.”