ETR to launch general hold up against token tax defaulters on Oct 10

Rawalpindi

Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi has finalized arrangements to launch general hold up on October 10 against token and other taxes defaulters and unregistered vehicles.

Motor-vehicle Registration Authority (MRA) Officer Rawalpindi Sohail Sabir talking to APP informed that nine special teams have been formed for the general hold up, will be conducted simultaneously in different areas of the district.

The vehicles of token tax defaulters and unregistered vehicles would be impounded during the operation. The team will conduct special checking of vehicles under the supervision of Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Sohail Shahzad while Excise Inspectors, Gul Sher Khan, Malik Javed, Raza Shah, Zulfiqar Abbas, Ehtisham ul Haq, Jahangir Khan, Ajmal Bhatti and Fayyaz Babar would lead their respective teams to be deployed in different areas.

He said that the authorities concerned have strictly ordered to tighten noose around the vehicle of token and other taxes defaulters. The department will not release any impounded vehicle until the defaulters pay the tax. He said, the citizens should help the department to indicate the vehicles which are plying on roads without payment of token tax fee and custom duty so that the department could take legal action against these defaulters as per law.

He informed that Director E&T Rawalpindi Division Ch. Muhammad Sohail Arshad has directed the officers to take strict action in accordance with the law against token and other taxes defaulters.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp