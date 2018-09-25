ETPB scam: Asif Hashmi granted interim bail

The special judge central Monday granted interim bail to Asif Hashmi, former chairman, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), in a case of illegal award of tenders for construction of 21 houses/ buildings at DHA Lahore.

Special Judge Central Muhammad Rafique heard the bail application. Petitioner’s counsel submitted that all allegations levelled against his client were baseless.

He submitted that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) did not have any solid evidence against his client.

He pleaded with the court to grant an interim bail. However, FIA’s counsel opposed the plea saying that solid evidence was available against the accused.

But, the court after hearing detailed arguments, granted an interim bail to Hashmi in the case.

Asif Hashmi was under arrest over his alleged involvement in other cases. The agency had alleged that former chairman misused his authority and illegally awarded contract for construction of 21 houses/buildings at DHA Lahore.

Hashmi served as the ETPB chairperson between 2008 and 2013. After completing his tenure, he left for Dubai.

Hashmi returned to Pakistan On February 10, 2018, and the FIA arrested him from Supreme Court premises after it was revealed that he did not secure bail in some cases against him.

Hashmi is wanted by both FIA and National Accountability Bureau in different cases with regard to land deals, illegal recruitment, etc.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp