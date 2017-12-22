ETO resumes computerized number plates

DI Khan

After a long-wait of three years, the citizen will start getting computerized number plates of their vehicles from next month regularly, says the Excises and Taxation Officer (ETO) Engineer Asghar Khan Wazir.

‘Our team work had bore fruit, succeeding to get all pending computerized number plats of vehicles in the district from Peshawar and from January, people may get regular computerized number plats and registration copy of their vehicles in minutes,’ the ETO told media while distributing pending computerized number plates among vehicles’ owners here on Thursday.—APP