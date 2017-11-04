ET&NC to endow special training to officers to deal with criminals: Mukesh

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that proper arrangements are being made to train officers to combat the new techniques of the criminals and to equip them with modern technology.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in his office here on Friday. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla asked the Secretary and Director General ET&NC to provide best training to the officers regarding anti-money laundering and Computer bases Crime Scene Investigation Drug Organized Crime & Money Laundering so that they might be able to handle the criminals in an efficient manner.